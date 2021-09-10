Stream: Paul Wall Is Motivating The Hustlers In His 13th Studio Album ‘Hall of Fame Hustler’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Houston rap legend, Paul Wall debuts his 13th studio album Hall of Fame Hustler. The 11-track album is filled with his notable early 2000’s southern hip hop sound, featuring heavy drums, chopped and slopped up melodies and the raw down-south lyricism fans love most from Paul Wall.

Wall says the album is a soundtrack to the hustle featuring notable artists like Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Z-RO, Max Minelli and Marty James.

“It’s purpose is to motivate and inspire people to always do their best,” the Texas rapper shares in a statement. “And most importantly never give up on their grind.”

Hall of Fame Hustler comes at the hems of the release of his lead single, “Still Sippin” featuring fellow iconic lone-star state rappers Slim Thug and Lil Keke. The three join forces on a masterful record that fans would expect from these southern all-stars.

“I connected with some of my favorite hustlers and go-getters to be producers and collaborating artists on this project. Plus Mike Frost definitely killed the ‘Akira’ inspired artwork,” he continues.

Paul Wall has contributed his recognizable Houston sound and signature sauce to rap music for over two decades. He is most known as one of the founding fathers of the renowned ‘chopped and screwed’ Texas rap sub-genre and his influential role in Swishahouse.

The last time we heard from Paul Wall was his collaborative album Slab Talk with Lil Keke in 2020. Now, Wall is sending off more slowed up heat to close out the summer. This album is for the hustlers that like to cruise the city with the top down.

Stream Paul Wall’s Hall of Fame Hustler here.

