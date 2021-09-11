The 614
HomeThe 614

Police Respond to Shooting on OSU Campus on High Street

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

According to NBC4i, Police are on the scene at a shooting on High Street, in front of Drinko Hall, according to an alert sent out by Ohio State University.

One person has been taken to OSU East in stable condition, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers.

The shooting happened at about 5:17 p.m. and the suspects ran east on 11th Avenue.

The two suspects are both men, wearing dark clothing.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

 

The Latest:

Police Respond to Shooting on OSU Campus on High Street  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5:
St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close