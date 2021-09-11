Police Respond to Shooting on OSU Campus on High Street

CLOSE
According to NBC4i, Police are on the scene at a shooting on High Street, in front of Drinko Hall, according to an alert sent out by Ohio State University.
One person has been taken to OSU East in stable condition, according to Columbus Division of Police dispatchers.
The shooting happened at about 5:17 p.m. and the suspects ran east on 11th Avenue.
The two suspects are both men, wearing dark clothing.
