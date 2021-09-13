Assistant Coach for Blue Jacket leaves After Declining Vaccine

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

A lot of corporate companies are placing a vaccine mandate into place to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Even President Biden has placed a vaccine mandate for federal workers, and healthcare workers, with the option of being tested once a week, if you opt out of getting the vaccine.

According to NBC4i.com the assistant coach for the Blue Jackets has left due to the new policy.

The team announced Monday that Sylvain Lefebvre has stepped down as an assistant coach because he decided not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and, the team said, would not be able to perform his duties under NHL pandemic protocols.

Steve McCarthy, an assisant with the Blue Jackets’ American Hockey League affiliate in Cleveland, has been promoted to take Lefebvre’s position.

What are your thoughts on companies vaccine mandates?

To see the replacement coach click HERE