Hey Tony TV The ‘School Administrator’ Gets Pranked By Students

If you don’t know him by name, you definitely know his hilarious videos that are taking over TikTok and social media in general. Antonio Neville better know as “Hey Tony TV” on instagram is taking the internet by storm with his real life impersonations of the people we have probably encountered by simply living life!

Tony is responsible for many viral personalities but its his school administrator bit that chronicles the high school experience that’s really making it rounds.

Now that the kids are headed back to school and many are back to in-person learning for the first time since the pandemic your favorite school administrator sat down with The Morning Hustle to enlist a new set of rules and regulations for the school year. Check it out below.

