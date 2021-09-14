DaBaby ft. Lil Wayne “Lonely,” Omari Hardwick ft. Dave East, Jazzy Amra & Chetty “Pain Is Power” & More | Daily Visuals 9.14.21

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As DaBaby continues to repair his “canceled” status by trying to make amends with the LBGTQ community and those living with HIV, the controversial rapper continues to drop new clips seemingly enjoying his villainous reputation.

In his Lil Wayne assisted visuals to “Lonely,” DaBaby clowns around a la Joker before ended up in a mental institution where Weezy resides in a straight jacket calling back to his Complex cover from years ago.

Omar Hardwick meanwhile looks to get his music career going and links up with Dave East, Jazzy Amra & Chetty to drop some Ghost-ish bars in the clip to “Pain Is Power.” How long before he drops a cut with 50 Cent?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from D Smoke, Baby Keem, and more.

DABABY FT. LIL WAYNE – “LONELY”

OMARI HARDWICK FT. DAVE EAST, JAZZY AMRA & CHETTY – “PAIN IS POWER”

D SMOKE – “SHAME ON YOU”

BABY KEEM – “FIRST ORDER OF BUSINESS”

SKYZOO – “PLUGS & CONNECTIONS/THE SCRIMMAGE”

STUNNA 4 VEGAS FT. PESO PESO – “SPLASH T BACK”

FLEE LORD & ROC MARCIANO – “BREEZE IN A PORCHE”

DEREZ DE’SHON FT. MONEY MU – “RESIDUE”

BIG MOOCHIE GRAPE – “NON STOP”

FENIX FLEXIN – “RISKY”

SLIMMY B & DJ GUTTA BUTTA – “BAG TIME”

CESAR COMANCHE & POE MACK – “ALGORITHM”

