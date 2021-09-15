LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Grammy-nominated R&B star Kehlani released the first single, “Altar,” off her highly anticipated third studio album Blue Water Road, which will be released later this year. The pulsing, vibey single is accompanied by a peaceful visual.

“Altar” is produced by super-producer Pop Wansel, who has worked with major pop acts Nicki Minaj, Rihanna and Ariana Grande. In the visual, Kehlani dances alongside another mesmerizing dancer in a quaint, desolate home. The video eventually ends with a closer, intimate look at what appears to be her personal altar.

Her first single comes on the heels of the release of Kehlani’s popular debut mixtape Cloud 19, which was released on digital streaming platforms for the firs time on August 26, 2021, to celebrate its 7 year anniversary. This breakout body of work is what catapulted her into a mainstream R&B superstar.

Kehlani has made it a point to slay nonstop these last few weeks, posting her whereabouts during NYFW, dripped in designer and an unforgettable Crella Deville inspired hairstyle. It appears to be the beginning of a fall/winter rollout for her upcoming album, and we will take all the Kehlani moments we can get.

The singer first shared a short one-minute trailer for the upcoming album Blue Water Road, on social media and her personal YouTube account on September 14. Fans didn’t imagine that would be followed up with a single so soon. Fortunately, Kehlani doesn’t disappoint.

Watch the album trailer below:

Be sure to check out Kehlani’s latest single “Altar” here and watch the official music video below.

Watch: Kehlani Releases Her First Single “Altar” Off Her Upcoming Album ‘Blue Water Road’ With A Special Visual was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Power 107.5: