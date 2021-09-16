LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

I am proud when I see women living their best life, but especially women of color. Maia Chaka was the first black woman to officiate an NFL Game, this was announced at Sundays Game as the Carolina Panthers were taking on the New York Jets.

Maia did tell reports this was her proudest moment representing women and women of color in the most popular sport in America. You can only imagine what she must have felt like being on that big stage with the pressure of being woman calling the shots in a male dominated sport!

I love watching the NFL, looking forward to checking out Maia one of these days in action on the field.