News
HomeNews

After Sabotaging Breonna Taylor Case, Daniel Cameron Wants Kentucky To Be ‘National Model For Search Warrants’

Never mind how Kentucky's Republican attorney general has defended Louisville police's botched execution of the fateful no-knock warrant that led to Breonna Taylor's death.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
Kentucky AG Makes Announcement On Charges In Breonna Taylor's Death

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron speaks during a press conference to announce a grand jury’s decision to indict one of three Louisville Metro Police Department officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor on Sept. 23, 2020, in Frankfort, Kentucky. | Source: Jon Cherry / Getty

Despite defending the no-knock search warrant that led to the police killing of Breonna Taylor, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron this week convened a panel that he said he hoped would make the state “a national model for search warrants.”

Cameron, a vilified figure widely blamed for sabotaging the grand jury that decided against holding Louisville Metro Police Department officers accountable for Taylor’s death, presided over the recently formed Search Warrant Task Force at Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green on Tuesday, according to local news outlet WNKY.

It appeared to be quite the conflict of interest for Cameron, who blamed everyone imaginable for Taylor’s death except the officers who blindly fired a hail of bullets into the 26-year-old’s apartment while wielding a no-knock warrant in search of someone who was already in police custody.

It was in that context that Cameron on Tuesday wanted people to believe he had a genuine interest in reforming all aspects of search warrants in Kentucky even though he was perfectly fine with the execution of the no-knock warrant that enabled Louisville cops to shoot a total of 32 bullets first and ask questions later.

“Hopefully, my judgment is, Kentucky be a national model for search warrants, and I think what you’ve seen here in this meeting, and the previous meetings as well, is an effort to make sure that that happens, whether being the conversations, questions asked or presentations that have been provided,” Cameron said Tuesday. “So that’s ultimately my goal and I know that members of this task force share that same sentiment.”

To be sure, Cameron has tried to defend the police’s botched execution of the fateful no-knock warrant, pointing to one single witness who claimed he or she heard police announce themselves and knock while not lending any credence to at least a dozen other witnesses who said they didn’t hear anything before bullets rang out.

Adding insult to literal injury, Cameron during his press conference nearly one year ago suggested that Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, is to blame for her death. Walker said he suspected burglars when he heard someone at the apartment door. When it was pushed in off the hinges, Walker got his legally permitted gun and fired a shot toward the door that hit Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly. Therefore, Cameron concluded, “Mattingly and [detective Myles Cosgrove] were justified in their use of force after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker.”

Cameron even said there was no conclusive evidence that Hankison, who shot 10 rounds from outside a sliding glass door and through a bedroom window, fired the single bullet that killed Taylor.

To be sure, no-knocks warrants — which were reportedly discussed during Tuesday’s meeting — have a deadly history of not only going wrong but also being disproportionately used against Black suspects.

Experts say that many times no-knock warrants allow law enforcement to legally raid private property without warning and typically target Black, brown and poor people, resulting in civil rights lawsuits and in some cases prompting police departments to abandon the controversial practice.

It was also unclear whether the so-called Search Warrant Task Force revisited the topic of judges’ roles authorizing search warrants. With the warrant for Taylor’s apartment, neither the police nor the judge who signed the “no-knock” warrant did their due diligence despite theoretically being well aware of the deadly consequences in which those warrants can many times result.

In Taylor’s case, the cops — in search of a suspected drug dealer who was already in custody — raided the wrong location, and the actual suspected “trap house” was 10 miles away from her home.

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

Daniel ‘Sellout’ Cameron Is Trying To Overturn ‘Unlawful’ Mask Mandate For Kids In Kentucky Schools

‘No-Knock’ Warrants Like The One Used To Kill Breonna Taylor Have A Deadly History Of Going Wrong

Republicans Hold Virtual 2020 National Convention

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

10 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

Continue reading All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

All The Ways Daniel Cameron Failed Breonna Taylor And Her Family

UPDATED: 6:00 a.m. ET, March 13, 2021 — To say that Daniel Cameron's behavior surrounding the investigation of Breonna Taylor's case has been a letdown would be an understatement. Kentucky's embattled, Republican attorney general seems determined to help officers evade accountability for Taylor's murder. The 26-year-old emergency medical technician was killed in her home when cops botched the execution of a no-knock warrant last March. Last fall Cameron moved to keep quiet a grand juror in the case who filed a motion to speak out about the decision for an indictment that did not hold accountable any officers involved in the shooting accountable. Prior to that, Cameron gave an interview with "Fox and Friends," labeling Megan Thee Stallion's "Saturday Night Live" performance as "disgusting." His particular gripe centered around the rapper taking a break during the performance of her hit song "Savage," where she replayed a quote from activist Tamika Mallory. "Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sold our people into slavery," Mallory argued during a press conference after it was revealed a Jefferson County grand jury declined to bring forth charges directly related to Breonna Taylor's death. "I agree that we need to love and protect our Black women, there's no question about that. But the fact that someone would get on national television and make disparaging comments about me because I'm trying to do my job is disgusting." Cameron said in response to the performance. Megan and her dancers stood in victory poses with their fists raised high as "Protect Black women" flashed across the scene. Right before the audio clip, Megan also played a snippet of Malcolm X's 1962 speech where he declared, "The most disrespected person in America is the Black woman." Only one officer, Brett Hankison, was charged in the case for firing shots into a neighboring apartment on the night of the botched raid. Cameron stated that the involved officers acted lawfully because they were fired upon by Taylor's boyfriend Kenneth Walker while entering Taylor's apartment. The attorney general later confessed he did not recommend murder or manslaughter to the grand jury for that very reason. Police claim that a bullet fired from Walker struck the thigh of Sgt. John Mattingly. Walker maintains he shot in self-defense, fearing an intruder. While he voices support of Black women, his handling of the Breonna Taylor case shows anything but. Since the case gained national attention following the death of Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia, Cameron's actions consistently proved he was far from concerned with making sure Taylor's case received the care and attention it deserved. From the poorly planned release of his engagement photos to the release of the grand jury tapes, it's apparent that Cameron is only invested in securing and upholding the idea of whiteness.

 

After Sabotaging Breonna Taylor Case, Daniel Cameron Wants Kentucky To Be ‘National Model For Search Warrants’  was originally published on newsone.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close