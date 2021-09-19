Jordyn Woods Steps Out In A Barely-There Crystal Chain Dress And Sets The Internet Ablaze

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Jordyn Woods has had her foot on our necks all year long and it doesn’t look like she’s slowing down anytime soon! Last night, (September 18) the almost 24-year-old beauty stepped out in a super sexy, barely-there, crystal chain dress for her lavish early birthday party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. The chain dress is by Area and currently retails for $2,650. She paired the look with matching crystal Amina Muaddi pointy shoes that featured a flared heel and gave us major Cinderella vibes. She accessorized the look with a matching crystal-covered Chanel bag and diamond watch to tie it all together. As far as her glam, she gave us everything and more with her hair long and in a half-up, half-down look style and added a pop of color with dramatic purple eye shadow on her face.

Check out the look below.

Jordy’s boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, looked quite handsome as well, as the 25-year-old matched Jordyn’s fly wearing a black tux, bow tie, and a crisp white shirt. With her baller boo on her arm, the couple looked stunning as they stepped out for Jordy’s big night on the town.

The model also took to Instagram to share a few looks from her big birthday night, telling her 12 million followers that the she wore dress wasn’t even her first choice but was rather a backup after her first look didn’t come through. “LIBRA season approaching thank you for the early birthday wishes! pulled this look together overnight, my first dress didn’t pull through two days before, damn near broke my finger in the beginning of the week but my team helped me pull it together! I love you guys,” she captioned the photoset before tagging her glam squad.

As usual, the Internet was quick to hype up Jordy and live vicariously through her Instagram stories while she celebrated her birthday and shined with her man. “Me watching clips from Jordyn Woods’ stunting at her birthday party last night with her wearing that gorgeous Swarovski Area dress and getting lavish Patek Philippe watches and that Bleu Electrique Alligator Birkin as pre-birthday presents from her man,” one Twitter user wrote.

“She look [sic] so happy,” said another.

And another said, “Jordyn Woods and Karl Towns both so fiiiine. Like sheeeeshhhhh.” We couldn’t agree more!

https://twitter.com/JasmynBeKnowing/status/1439683174901039111

Jordyn’s actual birthday isn’t until September 23, so we’re excited to see what look our good sis will pull off next!

