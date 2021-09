LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

On this broadcast of Eye On The Community, I had the pleasure of speaking with the CelebrateOne Execute Director, Maureen Stapleton. During the interview we discussed how we as a community can ALL do our part to ensure Black and Brown babies are alive and healthy from day one to year one and beyond.

Interview with Director of Celebrate One on Infant Mortality Awareness was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: