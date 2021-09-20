Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child

Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Are Expecting Their First Child
Congratulations to Jeannie Mai and Jeezy as the Newlyweds are announcing that they are five months into expecting their first child together!
The ‘Real’ talk show announced the news Monday exclusively with Women’s Health and premiered her baby bump on the latest episode of The Real.
As you may recall, Mai was previously married and has shared her opinions in the past on never wanting to be a mother.
“My entire life, I never wanted children. When I say never, I’m talking a hard-stop never. Falling in love with Jeezy made me see life differently for myself. Our love is honest, pure, and safe…something I hadn’t felt as a child.”
Mai goes on to reveal how she and Jeezy opted to try IVF after deciding to have a family and having a hard time trying to conceive last year. The couple discovered they were pregnant right before their March 2021 wedding, but Jeannie suffered a miscarriage. After the wedding, Jeannie found out she was pregnant yet again.
“Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months,” she tells Women’s Health. “So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”
Congrats to the happy couple!
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram
Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The 'Gram
Who unfollowed Jeezy on Instagram? This is a safe place.— Certified Wig Girl (@BrittanyBeauty) September 4, 2019
I’m not here for Jeezy and his new bitch 😐— BreeSoPretty215 (@BreeSoPretty) September 4, 2019
Jeezy and Jenny look dumb ass hell together. Something about her.— Prudence (@SoPrissyChrissy) September 4, 2019
Ok!!! @jeezy show off my girl @jeanniemai 😍🥰🥰🥰 when I met her she was so sweet and down to earth... treat her jezzy or else we gon have to knuckle up 😂😂😂 #ikid #ikid— offdachainpodcast (@offdachainPC) September 4, 2019
===========================================SEE… https://t.co/ZKyl5UkfJK
Jeezy can't date an Asian woman???????— Tron Carter (@Dr_EZwider) September 4, 2019
Jeannie Mai and Jeezy are really a thing...I mean, at least, it's age appropriate— Helmet of Salvation. Breastplate of Righteousness (@AshleyShyMiller) September 4, 2019
Cassie got a white man. Christina Milan got a white man. Lisa Bonet got a white man that can luau. Rihanna got a middle easterner. Tika Sumpter got a white man. They all got “yaaaassss!!” in their comments. So why y’all mad at Jeezy?— ♛SSJ Rosé ℳelku Black (@OGMelo_) September 4, 2019
No one gives a fuck about who Jeezy is dating. We were just talking about how good he and ole girl looked last week. Some of you coonsprockets love to create outrage among black women when we chillin.— Souk Mhidik (@theelectwoman08) September 4, 2019
Jeezy being with Jeannie Mai is interesting— drug dealing ass khadijah (@biggiethebawse) September 4, 2019
Jeezy is with Jeannie???!!? Wow. Didn’t see that coming lol.— Thug Unicorn 🦄 👑✨💅🏾 (@All_That_Jas__) September 4, 2019
Ohhhhhhhh this is cute!!! Jeezy with Jeannie.— Members’ Mark Meeseeks (@nopicsnochat) September 4, 2019
Very LA. Lmao https://t.co/roPGGdJqEp
I’m so here for Jeezy and Jeannie— petunia (@indixo_) September 4, 2019
Jeannie Mainis dating a Jeezy, a Black man. But on her talk show she said for her Black men are for sex and white men are for marriage. 🙃— Ajak 🏳️🌈 (@AjakInTheBox) September 4, 2019
Fans Think JT of The City Girls is Pregnant With Her First Child
Rumors are swirling that JT of the City Girls may be expecting her first child assumingly with her rapper boyfriend, Lil Uzi Vert.
The rumors started swirling over the weekend as the Miami duo performed their hits in Baltimore at 92Q’s End Of Summer Jam concert. During the performance, JT’s fans started to speculate that there was a ‘baby bump’ in the tight blue jumpsuit.
To add more fuel to the rumors, the ‘Twerkulator’ rapper posted a selfie on her IG story where one follower noticed the rapper appeared to be wearing a morning sickness band on her wrist along with her jewelry.
“@TheGirlJT def pregnant! That’s the morning sickness band I had when I was preggy [insert laughing and facepalm emojis].”
JT has since deleted the photo and has not commented on the rumors. Neither has Lil Uzi Vert or Yung Miami.
