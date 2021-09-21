Cleveland Browns Fans Fight Goes Viral

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Leave it to Cleveland to go viral for fighting…….. although the Browns did get the win over the Texans the fans were fighting in the Muni Lot. Two Browns fans were caught on camera fighting right next to First Energy Stadium.

There was a fan provoking the other while wearing an Odell Beckham Jr. jersey. The other patron was in a hoodie and jeans.

From there another fight broke out as there was a guy trying to break up a fight! Then someone punched him in the face and the next thing you know you have fights going on form all over. Quickly as it escalated it was also over.

Get a look below!

Be careful trying to break up a fight you might just end up in one!!