‘Continue To Fight’ For Troy Davis: 10 Years After Georgia Executed ‘Innocent’ Man, Death Penalty Debate Rages

Tuesday marked the 10-year point since the state of Georgia executed Troy Davis despite increasing suspicions of his innocence following his conviction for killing an off-duty police officer.
Davis denied committing the murder throughout his prison sentence and up until he was literally on his deathbed when he sat up on the gurney to which he was strapped and looked the family of Savannah Police Officer Mark MacPhail in their eyes to repeat claims of his innocence in the 1989 killing.
“I did not have a gun,” he told them before turning his attention to his soon-to-be executioners.
“For those about to take my life,” Davis said to prison officials, “may God have mercy on your souls. May God bless your souls.”
But according to the transcript from audio of Davis’ last moments alive, his final words were, “continue to fight this fight,” a message to his supporters and death penalty opponents who unsuccessfully lobbied for a fourth stay of the execution following three others since 2007.
Davis was convicted in 1991 for killing MacPhail, who was working as a security guard at the time of his death. In the murder trial, prosecutors described Davis as a criminal beating up a homeless person who MacPhail rushed to save before David shot him to death.
But no gun was ever found, no physiocal evidence was ever linked to Davis and witnesses who said he was the gunman later changed their stories. Jurors who convicted Davis have also said they no longer believed he was guilty. Other witnesses have said Davis was not the gunman.
MacPhail’s family was said to be happy at Davis’ execution.
“He has had ample time to prove his innocence,” MacPhail’s widow, Joan MacPhail-Harris, said at the time. “And he is not innocent.”
Take a look back at the execution of Troy Davis in 2012 and what led to that fateful moment.
On Sept. 21, 2011, Davis was administered a lethal injection of drugs before being declared dead 15 minutes later at 11:08 p.m. The Supreme Court rejected a last-minute request for a stay. Hundreds of protesters — some holding “I am Troy Davis” signs and others wearing t-shirts bearing that same phrase — demonstrated outside the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in the town of Jackson.
Hundreds of thousands of people signed a petition bringing attention to the doubt surrounding Davis’ conviction. Some of the signees included influential figures like former President Jimmy Carter, Pope Benedict XVI, the NAACP and a number of hip-hop stars.
Calls for President Barack Obama to step in were not effective.
In 2009, the U.S. Supreme Court granted Davis’ request to delay his execution as he attempted to prove his innocence.
Justice John Paul Stevens ordered a federal judge to “receive testimony and make findings of fact as to whether evidence that could not have been obtained at trial clearly establishes petitioner’s innocence.”
The judge ruled in 2010 that Davis did not prove his innocence and ordered him to stay on death row.
In 2011, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an appeal from Davis, clearing the way for Georgia to resume planning for his execution.
Months later, Georgia set Sept. 21 of that same year as Davis’ execution date.
That prompted the NAACP to take up Davis’ case more vigorously.
National Action Network (NAN) founder Rev. Al Sharpton and former FBI director William S. Sessions also joined the fight.
“Serious questions about Mr. Davis’ guilt, highlighted by witness recantations, allegations of police coercion, and a lack of relevant physical evidence, continue to plague his conviction,” Sessions said at the time.
Days later, it was announced that the five-member Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles — which has the power to change death sentences but rarely does. — was considering arguments surrounding Davis.
“We are hopeful this tremendous outpouring of support will demonstrate there’s such a huge concern about this case, and that this message will resonate with them,” said Amnesty International’s Laura Moye, who gave the board petitions supporting of Davis. “The very reputation and faith that this public has in its justice system is on the line.”
But the optimism quickly gave way to reality after the Georgia Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Davis’ request for clemency.
Lawyers representing Davis filed a late appeal to stop the execution and even offered a chance for Davis to take a risky polygraph test.
As Sept. 21 rolled around, Sharpton called the decision to execute Davis “a bleak day for anyone who cares about justice in this country.”
On the date of his execution, Davis released a public letter thanking people for advocating omn his behalf and expressing his opinion on the death penalty.
“There are so many more Troy Davis’,” he wrote in part. “This fight to end the death penalty is not won or lost through me but through our strength to move forward and save every innocent person in captivity around the globe. We need to dismantle this Unjust system city by city, state by state and country by country.”
Davis added: I can’t wait to Stand with you, no matter if that is in physical or spiritual form, I will one day be announcing, ‘I AM TROY DAVIS, and I AM FREE!’”
After Davis’ request to take a polygraph test was denied by the Georgia Department of Corrections, he was executed late on the night of Sept. 21, 2011.
Davis’ execution led to calls for a death penalty moratorium in the United States.
“We must not only mourn what happened to Troy Davis but take strong measures so that it does happen again. I promised Troy when I got involved in this case in 2007 that NAN and I no matter what the outcome would fight to change the law,” Sharpton said at the time. “We are calling upon the federal government to supercede and set boundaries before any State can move forward with capital punishment prosecution.”
A reporter who covered Davis’ execution recalled that it was “by far the most unusual” of the previous executions he reported on.
1. Herbert Alford
1 of 15
A Michigan man who spent nearly five years in custody is suing Hertz for failing to produce in a timely manner a receipt that would have proved his innocence long before he was convicted of a 2011 murder. https://t.co/kZaI5tdOv4— NBC News (@NBCNews) March 12, 2021
2. Walter Forbes
2 of 15
“I don’t hold contempt for the people who lied to convict me ... The reason is selfish: I wasn’t going to allow them to destroy me," said Walter Forbes, freed and exonerated last week after 37 years with the help of @UofMInnocence. https://t.co/WfanIitchU— The Innocence Project (@innocence) December 14, 2020
3.
3 of 15
An innocent Philadelphia man has been freed after spending 19 years in prison because two police officers wrongly claimed he’d raped a woman and then shot at them, when he’d in fact saved her from a different man .Attorneys for Termaine Joseph Hicks claim cops made up the story . pic.twitter.com/FJp5DQUMoQ— HJ (Hank) Ellison (@hjtherealj) December 18, 2020
4. Clifford Williams, Nathan Myers
4 of 15
After a combined 86 years incarcerated for a crime they did not commit, Clifford Williams Jr. and his nephew, Nathan Myers, were exonerated and released last week! Mr. Myers was 18 when he was arrested and is now 61. Mr. Williams was 33 and is now 76. https://t.co/EH2qPCspEj— Equal Justice Initiative (@eji_org) April 5, 2019
5. Calvin BrightSource:WUSA9 5 of 15
6. Kevin Baker, Sean Washington
6 of 15
Kevin Baker and Sean Washington received life terms in 1996 that were overturned on appeal in December https://t.co/MSWoxkwPzi— Courier-Post (@cpsj) February 4, 2020
7. Theophalis Wilson
7 of 15
Theophalis Wilson was 17-years-old when he was falsely accused of a triple murder in Philadelphia and sentenced to life in prison. Now, 28 years later, he finally has his freedom. He spoke with @KeithJones https://t.co/mVDISp68hy pic.twitter.com/RQ2pEdZBfM— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) January 22, 2020
8. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart
8 of 15
And they are out: Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart walk out of the Baltimore city courthouse after 36 yrs for a crime they didn’t do: pic.twitter.com/5UDGWMZmOB— Tom Jackman (@TomJackmanWP) November 25, 2019
9. Deandre Charles
9 of 15
@KathyFndzRundle: DNA evidence, sketch and phone records linked Deandre Charles to rabbi's murder pic.twitter.com/td66jNFspF— Natalia Zea (@nataliazea4) December 9, 2015
10. Exonerated Five - Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise
10 of 15
Central Park Five prosecutor resigns from Columbia Law School over miniseries fallout https://t.co/eWE3Z8mtGI pic.twitter.com/h3ndyWq7us— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2019
11. Anthony Ray Hinton
11 of 15
Name: Anthony Ray Hinton, who was on Alabama’s Death Row for nearly 30 years for a murder he didn’t commit. In 2018, he wrote about his experience in the NYT bestseller, The Sun Does Shine.— City of Birmingham (@cityofbhamal) October 4, 2019
Occupation: Works in community education with the Equal Justice Initiative in Montgomery pic.twitter.com/EwiaJueimb
12. Lamar Johnson
12 of 15
Lamar Johnson's mother on his release for murder he didn't commit; "Thank God, I knew he was innocent" #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/BJUcaQNKYO— John Rydell (@JohnRydell1) September 19, 2017
13. Wilbert Jones
13 of 15
Louisiana man freed from prison after serving 43 years for a crime he did not commit. Wilbert Jones was arrested in 1971 at the age of 19 and convicted of rape in 1974. A judge overturned his conviction weeks ago. He still had to pay $2,000 bail before becoming a free man today. pic.twitter.com/LYV4gbTPOf— Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) November 15, 2017
14. Xavier DavisSource:Courtesy of Xavier Davis 14 of 15
15. Huwe Burton
15 of 15
2,372nd Exon: Huwe Burton was convicted in 1991 for stabbing his mother to death when he was 16. He was exonerated on Jan 24th after an investigation showed that his confession was coerced and that his mother's real killer was likely a downstairs neighbor. https://t.co/TM3f76moQ5 pic.twitter.com/rsU1NlPr2y— Exoneration Registry (@exonerationlist) February 4, 2019
