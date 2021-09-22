Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Talks Experimenting With Different Music

Continue reading Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her

Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her

[caption id="attachment_3999870" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] On Thursday, Megan Thee Stallion shared more details about getting shot in the feet over a month ago. For the first time publicly, she’s come out and said rapper and singer Tory Lanez was the person who shot her. “Yes…Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” Megan, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.” https://www.instagram.com/p/CEIjXJ4Bp0o/ The 25-year-old rapper went on to say that she was sharing a car with 28-year-old Tory Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, on the night of the July 12 shooting. Megan said her friend and Lanez’s security were also present and everyone in the car was in the middle of an argument. Megan said that eventually she was “done” with the argument and she exited the front seat of the vehicle and attempted to walk away. However, this is when she says Lanez shot her from the back seat of the car. Megan shut down rumors that she had hit Lanez: “You dry shot me.” Megan explained that she didn’t initially tell the Los Angeles police who arrived on the scene because she feared for her safety, considering past and present police violence in this country. “The police come, I’m scared. All this sh*t going on with the police,” Megan explained in her live video. “The police is shooting motherf*ckers for anything. The police was literally killing Black people for no motherf*cking reason. Soon as the police tell us all get out the motherf*cking car, the police is really aggressive. You think I’m ’bout to tell the police that we…us Black people, got a gun in the car? You want me to tell the laws that we got a gun in the car so they can shoot all of us up?” https://www.instagram.com/p/CEImjowhZjR/ Lanez was eventually arrested that morning on suspicion of possession of a concealed weapon and he was released on bail later that day, according to Associated Press. He’s yet to be charged with anything related to the incident. Cops and prosecutors say the case is still under investigation. When Megan first revealed that she was shot back in July, she didn’t publicly call out Lanez as the shooter. However, reports suspected Lanez as the perpetrator due to his arrest. Although Megan initially received a lot of support from fans, many people made fun of the incident. For example, rapper 50 Cent shared a viral meme on his social media that depicted Megan on the run from Lanez with the caption “Run Ricky Run,” referencing the 1991 movie “Boyz n the Hood”. 50 Cent was immediately slammed by social media for the offensive meme, and he eventually took down the meme and apologized, claiming, “Damn, I didn’t think this sh*t was real.” https://twitter.com/50cent/status/1287937563974610945?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1287937563974610945%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.billboard.com%2Farticles%2Fcolumns%2Fhip-hop%2F9425512%2F50-cent-apologizes-to-megan-thee-stallion-shooting-meme Such incidents caused people to speak out on how Black women continue to be unbelieved, unprotected and undervalued in instances of abuse or trauma. The outrage continued on social media after Megan shared her video saying Lanez shot her. “Let 2020 be the final year Black women protect Black men at the expense of our physical, mental, and emotional health,” tweeted journalist Evette Dionne. “We off that.” https://twitter.com/freeblackgirl/status/1296673479253610496 “If a famous, wealthy, beloved black woman is violated then isn’t allowed grace or even believed, how do you think everyday black women are treated,” tweeted journalist Ivie Ani. https://twitter.com/ivieani/status/1296662910081683456 Since the shooting, artists like Kehlani and JoJo have come out in support of Megan Thee Stallion by announcing that Tory Lanez will be removed from recent tracks that they recorded together. https://twitter.com/iamjojo/status/1296655538789298183 https://twitter.com/Kehlani/status/1288700597022031873 In previous Instagram Live videos, Megan said she’s expected to make a full recovery from her gunshot wounds after needing to undergo surgery. She described the whole incident as “super scary” and “the worst experience of my life.” Check out more commentary on Megan and supporting Black women below.