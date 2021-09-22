The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Rihanna Talks Experimenting With Different Music

2016 MTV Video Music Awards - Inside

John Shearer

Rihanna Talks Experimenting With Different Music

 

The RIHNAVY may be very happy to hear that Rihanna is talking about NEW MUSIC!

 

As she is gearing up for her Savage x Fenty Show Vol.3 on Amazon Prime Video, the music/fashion icon dished on her highly-anticipated ninth studio album.

 

“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind.”

 

“Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”

 

The pre-taped event will be available this Friday (Sept. 24th) and features a variety of celebrity appearances. Peep the promo Rih Rih dropped:

 

 

Day Three of Wireless Festival including Pusha T, Tyga, Yuna and Tory Lanez

WENN.com

Is Tory Lanez Going To Jail Tonight?

 

Is Tory Lanez going to jail? Fans began speculating after the ‘Say It’ singer tweeted,

 

“It’s been real.”

 

He then deleted all of his photos from his Instagram page. There has yet to be any valid confirmation on this ordeal but blog site @Gossipinthecity reports that Lanez may be doing time for violating the protective order Megan Thee Stallion had on him from the infamous car shooting summer of 2020.

Story developing…

Social Media Reacts To Megan Thee Stallion Confirming Tory Lanez Shot Her

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Jennifer Hough, Nicki Minaj’s Husbands Accuser Speaks Out

 

Jennifer Hough sat down with The Real daytime talk show for the first time to speak out about her lawsuit against Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty.

 

Hough’s lawsuit claims the couple have been harassing her in an attempt to get her to recant her allegations against Petty. She alleges that the intimidation began right after Petty was arrested in California for failing to register as a sex offender in the state. Hough maintains her story that Petty indeed sexually assaulted her back in 1995 as he has already done his time for the case.

 

 

Hough claims the couple ‘sent people to negotiate’ with her about helping them out with their ‘current situation.’ There are some emotional moments where Hough recalls having to move her children several times for safety and she also answers why she has decided to publicly speak out.

 

Nicki Minaj has yet to comment on Hough’s television appearance.

