Normalize Getting Married before living Together

This topic of discussion was brought up on @justinlaboy page on IG. A topic that I know all too well about. So let me just say this I feel from my perspective living together while we are not married is a No No, Ive done that before and it was rough.

In my own experience living with someone that was not my husband was a lot of work. While providing wifely duties reminded me of what I really wanted, one day to be a wife to my husband and than live together. So moving forward I know if I was ever going to submit again, and live with someone it would be with husband.

A lot comes with living someone, everyone is use to their space, and then to combine households. There are standards when it comes to living together, the size of the house, who handles the income.

Would you live with someone while you’re not married?