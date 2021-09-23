Rihanna Looks Like A Stunner In A Custom Bottega Veneta Ensemble At Her Savage X Fenty Vol 3 Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Savage X Fenty Vol 3 show has already taken place while the rest of the world awaits the premiere on Friday, September 24th via Amazon Prime and Amazon Fashion. While we have minor details like who was in attendance and what Rihanna wore on the red carpet, we’ll have to wait and see what the billionaire entrepreneur has up her sleeves when it comes to the production of her 3rd lingerie runway show.

Rihanna, known as a fashion maven and boss business babe, hit the carpet of her event in a slightly neon, slightly mustard green custom Bottega Veneta dress with a matching cropped jacket. The sparkly number was partnered with black, waist-length hair and minimal accessories.

This is a bomb carpet look, but knowing Rihanna she might make a few wardrobe changes during the course of her show. This year, the visionary is stepping things up a notch with celebrity models, great performances and so much more. The fashion and beauty mogul has positioned herself as an innovator and boundary pusher when it comes to diversity and inclusion. Expect to see the unexpected during Savage X Fenty’s Vol 3 show. Tune in tomorrow via Amazon Prime to watch the show, and visit Amazon Fashion to purchase pieces from the collection.

