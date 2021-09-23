Beyoncé Pens Heartfelt Letter Thanking Fans For 40th Birthday Wishes: ‘I Cried Tears Of Joy’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

If you’ve ever wondered if Beyoncé sees all of the messages the BeyHive posts on a daily basis, we now know the answer is yes, especially those that wished her a happy birthday! The singer, who turned 40 on September 4th, was celebrated by fans and friends alike all over the world on her milestone day, with many posting their birthday wishes to Queen Bey on their respective Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.

Well now, Bey is returning the love by reflecting on turning 40 and all the blessings she has in her life. On Thursday, (September 23), she took a break from posting pictures from her luxurious Mediterranean yacht vacation with her hubby Jay Z, to post a handwritten note to her website, thanking her fans (the BeyHive) for all of their love and well wishes on her special day.

“I’m so thankful for every inspiring human who took the time to send me all the beautiful messages,” the star wrote. “I cried tears of joy and was covered in chilly bumps. Your videos, your posts, your countdowns, your playlists, and your well wishes, I will cherish forever. I’m grateful to everyone involved, especially the fans for the time and level of detail it took to organize such beautiful tributes. I admire and respect all of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

She then shared how this past year has changed her with fans, writing “this is the first year that I really understand what it means to be alive and to live in the moment. It’s the first time that I have an understanding of how fragile life truly is, how hard life can be at times, and therefore how important it is to stop and smell the roses during the good times.”

She continued by shutting down all the negative stereotypes that come with women getting older, telling fans, “whoever tried to condition women to feel that we are supposed to feel old or unhappy when we turn 40 got it ALL THE WAY F’D UP. This has absolutely been the best I’ve felt in my life. I’m so grateful to be GROWN, GROWN!” We know that’s right!

And finally, she ended the note with a beautiful and heartfelt message to her fans. “Most of y’all met me when I was 15, and we have grown up together. You bring sooooo much joy unto my life. I hope my art can continue to bring a little joy unto yours,” she concluded.

