Diva’s Daily Dirt: The ‘Hot Girl Coach’ Signs With Nike

The ‘Hot Girl Coach’ Signs With Nike

That’s right the athletic brand announced their new ‘Play New’ Campaign, which not only brings some new merch but also exclusive content to all the hotties across the world. Been trying to work on that upper and lower body strength to get those infamous ‘Megan knees?’

Well now fans can log onto the Nike Training Club app where they can access a set of core and lower body exercises demonstrated by Nike Trainer Tara Nicolas and Megan Thee Stallion herself. The 26-year-old Grammy winning Houston rapper, encourages all of her hotties to log on, complete the various wellness guides and check out the hottest merch for Hot Girl Bootcamp. More at Nike.com

Kash Doll Is Going To Be A Mom

Congratulations to Kash Doll as she has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Detroit rapper shared the news on Instagram,

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there, and today it’s the bmf premiere! I’m so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming.”

She followed up with a picture of her growing baby bump with her boyfriend Tracy T at the BMF Premiere. The couple went public with their relationship back in March.

Kanye Gears Up To Open Donda Academy

Kanye West is opening Donda Academy in California and according to reports, he may have just found the perfect location.

The Grammy winning rapper is said to be checking out a 3.7-acre piece of land between California’s Moorpark and Simi Valley. Reports say, Donda Academy, Inc. filed a permit request with the Building and Safety division in Ventura County. The school’s mission is noted on their website:

“Finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future, Donda Academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.”

The paperwork asks for a change of occupancy at Simi Valley Stoneridge Preparatory School, which closed about ten years ago. The old school has exactly everything Kanye would need for his Academy; classrooms, offices, labs, a kitchen, storage, and bathrooms.

It’s also fully equipped with a basketball court and a field. About Sixty students will attend the tuition- free private school. Kanye reportedly wants to pay homage to his mother, Donda West, a teacher, who passed away in 2007.

