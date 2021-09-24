The QuickSilva Show
Diva's Daily Dirt: The 'Hot Girl Coach' Signs With Nike

Megan Thee Stallion partnering with Cash App to give away 1 million dollars’ worth of stock to her fans!

The 'Hot Girl Coach' Signs With Nike

 

 

That’s right the athletic brand announced their new ‘Play New’ Campaign, which not only brings some new merch but also exclusive content to all the hotties across the world. Been trying to work on that upper and lower body strength to get those infamous ‘Megan knees?’

 

 

Well now fans can log onto the Nike Training Club app where they can access a set of core and lower body exercises demonstrated by Nike Trainer Tara Nicolas and Megan Thee Stallion herself. The 26-year-old Grammy winning Houston rapper, encourages all of her hotties to log on, complete the various wellness guides and check out the hottest merch for Hot Girl Bootcamp. More at Nike.com

Real Hot Girl Ish: Megan Thee Stallion's Fashion Nova Line Is Here, Tall Hotties Gear On Deck

Megan Thee Stallion is regarded by many for her impressive physical beauty and tall yet curvy frame. The Houston superstar is now a brand ambassador for Fashion Nova and has rolled out a new line of fits for the Hotties of all shapes, sizes, and heights. After teasing, somewhat simultaneously, her proper studio debut album Good News and the upcoming line, fans got a good look at the full fashion lineup via Fashion Nova on Wednesday (Nov. 18) and it features styles that should be expected of the original HTown Hottie. Already, it appears the items are selling like hotcakes. “Designing this line with Fashion Nova has been a labor of love. Not only am I able to bring my signature look to all the hotties out there, but I was able to create sexy and beautiful clothing that fit bodies of all shapes, sizes, and heights. If you’re a tall girl like me, finding clothes that have savage style has never been easy, until now.,” offered Megan in a press statement. Meg’s sense of style shines through heavily via the Fashion Nova line, with flattering maxi dresses, halter tops, jumpsuits, jeans, and more. Give that Megan stands at 5 feet 10 inches, there are several “tall” offerings for the leggy among the hotties. “This collection was inspired by Megan’s unwavering confidence, fearless style, and infectious personality. Every piece was meticulously designed with exceptional fabrics in a variety of looks and prints to make our customer stand out and feel empowered and we are excited to finally bring our creative collaboration with her to life for everyone to experience,”Richard Saghian, CEO and Founder of Fashion Nova added in a statement. To cop yourself some of Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova line, click here. Keep scrolling to see sample images of the clothing. https://www.instagram.com/p/CHvk3sUlwQb/ https://www.instagram.com/p/CH0wm9CHvcL/ — Photo: Fashion Nova

 

Kash Doll Is Going To Be A Mom

 

Congratulations to Kash Doll as she has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Detroit rapper shared the news on Instagram,

 

 

“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there, and today it’s the bmf premiere! I’m so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming.”

 

She followed up with a picture of her growing baby bump with her boyfriend Tracy T at the BMF Premiere. The couple went public with their relationship back in March.

 

 

Kanye Gears Up To Open Donda Academy

 

Kanye West is opening Donda Academy in California and according to reports, he may have just found the perfect location.

 

The Grammy winning rapper is said to be checking out a 3.7-acre piece of land between California’s Moorpark and Simi Valley. Reports say, Donda Academy, Inc. filed a permit request with the Building and Safety division in Ventura County. The school’s mission is noted on their website:

 

“Finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future, Donda Academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.”

 

The paperwork asks for a change of occupancy at Simi Valley Stoneridge Preparatory School, which closed about ten years ago. The old school has exactly everything Kanye would need for his Academy; classrooms, offices, labs, a kitchen, storage, and bathrooms.

 

It’s also fully equipped with a basketball court and a field. About Sixty students will attend the tuition- free private school. Kanye reportedly wants to pay homage to his mother, Donda West, a teacher, who passed away in 2007.

 

Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts

[caption id="attachment_1015727" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty[/caption] Kanye West finally released his 10th studio album DONDA after weeks of tweaking and a trio of listening parties more extravagant than the next. After promising to release twice prior to the last listening event in Chicago, West made good on releasing the album on Sunday (August 29) and the early returns are coming in from Twitter. DONDA clocks in at 26 tracks and 1 hour and 48 minutes in length (which may be lessened considering the removal of the song). After taking a look at the tracklisting, one track, “Jail Pt 2,” has been removed for reasons we’re not aware of. Because of West’s unconventional release methods and crafting of rollouts, it’s possible that the song could make a return to the song list similar to the tweaks made to The Life Of Pablo. Because of the last-minute switches to the songs heard thus far at the sessions, there’s no way to know what songs or artists made the cut considering that the DSPs aren’t listing features and that might be an intentional act on West’s part. Although there was chatter that West removed JAY-Z from “Jail” but in our quick listen, that is not the case. As we continue to absorb the album and the vibes within, it appears that West has largely kept many of the songs that he showcased across the two events in Atlanta and the final listening session in Chicago. The themes are still very much mired in West’s devotion to his Christian faith but done in a way that never seems heavy-handed. Across Twitter, the reactions to DONDA are coming in fast and we’ve got some of them listed below. Check out DONDA below. — Photo: Getty

 

