Diva’s Daily Dirt: The ‘Hot Girl Coach’ Signs With Nike

The ‘Hot Girl Coach’ Signs With Nike
That’s right the athletic brand announced their new ‘Play New’ Campaign, which not only brings some new merch but also exclusive content to all the hotties across the world. Been trying to work on that upper and lower body strength to get those infamous ‘Megan knees?’
Well now fans can log onto the Nike Training Club app where they can access a set of core and lower body exercises demonstrated by Nike Trainer Tara Nicolas and Megan Thee Stallion herself. The 26-year-old Grammy winning Houston rapper, encourages all of her hotties to log on, complete the various wellness guides and check out the hottest merch for Hot Girl Bootcamp. More at Nike.com
Real Hot Girl Ish: Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Is Here, Tall Hotties Gear On Deck
Real Hot Girl Ish: Megan Thee Stallion’s Fashion Nova Line Is Here, Tall Hotties Gear On Deck
1. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 1 of 15
2. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 2 of 15
3. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 3 of 15
4. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 4 of 15
5. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 5 of 15
6. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 6 of 15
7. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 7 of 15
8. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 8 of 15
9. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 9 of 15
10. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 10 of 15
11. meg thee stallion x fashion novaSource:Fashion Nova 11 of 15
12. meg thee stallion x fashion novaSource:Fashion Nova 12 of 15
13. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 13 of 15
14. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 14 of 15
15. Megan Thee Stallion X Fashion NovaSource:FN 15 of 15
Kash Doll Is Going To Be A Mom
Congratulations to Kash Doll as she has announced that she is pregnant with her first child. The Detroit rapper shared the news on Instagram,
“The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it’s a baby in there, and today it’s the bmf premiere! I’m so overwhelmed with joy #divineorder #Godstiming.”
She followed up with a picture of her growing baby bump with her boyfriend Tracy T at the BMF Premiere. The couple went public with their relationship back in March.
Kanye Gears Up To Open Donda Academy
Kanye West is opening Donda Academy in California and according to reports, he may have just found the perfect location.
The Grammy winning rapper is said to be checking out a 3.7-acre piece of land between California’s Moorpark and Simi Valley. Reports say, Donda Academy, Inc. filed a permit request with the Building and Safety division in Ventura County. The school’s mission is noted on their website:
“Finding the intersection between faith and the innovation of the future, Donda Academy is focused on equipping students with an education that will last in the ever-changing world.”
The paperwork asks for a change of occupancy at Simi Valley Stoneridge Preparatory School, which closed about ten years ago. The old school has exactly everything Kanye would need for his Academy; classrooms, offices, labs, a kitchen, storage, and bathrooms.
It’s also fully equipped with a basketball court and a field. About Sixty students will attend the tuition- free private school. Kanye reportedly wants to pay homage to his mother, Donda West, a teacher, who passed away in 2007.
Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts
Kanye West Finally Releases DONDA, Twitter Chimes In With Thoughts
1.
1 of 20
Good morning to everyone waking up to #DONDA 🌅— TeamKanyeDaily (@TeamKanyeDaily) August 29, 2021
2.
2 of 20
Donda has finally landed 🥳 pic.twitter.com/LPZihQpOS2— B/R Football (@brfootball) August 29, 2021
3.
3 of 20
DONDA OUT pic.twitter.com/62G8ONyT3L— Deadboy (Kobe) (@DEDBBOY) August 29, 2021
4.
4 of 20
Kanye Lil Baby & The Weeknd on hurricane #DONDA pic.twitter.com/TGVz3qVNsy— 💫𝓚𝓸𝓪𝓵𝓪💫 (@PapaKoalaYT) August 29, 2021
5.
5 of 20
listening to donda got me like this pic.twitter.com/AChoNp5IBi— 𝓀𝒾𝒶 🔰 (@k1a00) August 29, 2021
6.
6 of 20
Me realizing my friends have not already started streaming Donda pic.twitter.com/LGYvcxpVSo— alegría✌🏽 (@SihleTyler) August 29, 2021
7.
7 of 20
Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Baby Keem on ‘Praise God’ #DONDA pic.twitter.com/V5mDizbRkH— memory lane (@bitchitz999) August 29, 2021
8.
8 of 20
"This might be the return of the throne." #DONDA pic.twitter.com/VFp0QvPtmc— Lauren💕 (@sadsnoopdog) August 29, 2021
9.9 of 20
10.
10 of 20
I got DONDA and Ronaldo. Nobody can top that pic.twitter.com/mTOlESeVmL— Joshua (@UtdPeffer) August 29, 2021
11.
11 of 20
in honor of donda dropping, here’s some wise words from ye pic.twitter.com/rThISAPk7m— al (@veryrare1717) August 29, 2021
12.
12 of 20
Donda got ya girl floating rn— shari 🌛 (@shari_7) August 29, 2021
13.13 of 20
14.
14 of 20
my soul leaving my body when i heard Kanye start sliding on off the grid #DONDA pic.twitter.com/0i7mfmBImi— 💫𝓚𝓸𝓪𝓵𝓪💫 (@PapaKoalaYT) August 29, 2021
15.15 of 20
16.16 of 20
17.
17 of 20
Mfs waking up late to Donda dropping pic.twitter.com/GGgJSUeWt9— damien 🪐 (@LeMaskedJames) August 29, 2021
18.
18 of 20
Kanye, Carti and Fivio on Off the Grid #DONDA pic.twitter.com/hLGgLUFvNC— (On loan to Feyenoord) (@__Bxn) August 29, 2021
19.
19 of 20
Mfs waking up at 11am to see that they missed out on Donda dropping pic.twitter.com/mNqoKRt4tx— damien 🪐 (@LeMaskedJames) August 29, 2021
20.
20 of 20
man just dropped Donda like one silent fart in a public place— SP The Industry 🍃 (@septimusajprime) August 29, 2021
More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF DIVA’S DAILY DIRT
Diva’s Daily Dirt: The ‘Hot Girl Coach’ Signs With Nike was originally published on kysdc.com