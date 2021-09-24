News
HomeNews

Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19 Battle

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE
2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Singer Kelly Price is reportedly missing in the state of Georgia.

According to TMZ, Price went missing shortly after being released from the hospital after battling COVID this past summer. Officials in Cobb County have listed Price as a missing person following a welfare check conducted at her residence last Saturday (September 18). Authorities found no evidence of foul play and spoke with her boyfriend at home but she’s currently listed as a missing person with the National Crime Information Center.

RELATED: Prayer Request: Kelly Price Tests Positive For COVID-19

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

On July 29, Price shared in an Instagram video she tested positive for the virus and asked fans to keep her in their prayers. She was struggling with symptoms and was admitted to the hospital. A week later, she was transferred to the intensive care unit after her symptoms worsened.

Price’s family was in contact with her when she was hospitalized, according to TMZ and her children often visited her. However, three weeks after she was admitted, her children received a call she’d been discharged even though she wasn’t fully healthy. The family hasn’t heard from the singer since and believes her boyfriend allegedly keeps friends and family members from visiting their home.

Now there’s an active investigation in locating the gospel star.

'BET AWARDS' 14 - Show

Public Figures & Celebs Who've Tested Positive Or Died Due To COVID-19 Complications [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]

49 photos Launch gallery

Public Figures & Celebs Who've Tested Positive Or Died Due To COVID-19 Complications [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]

Continue reading Public Figures & Celebs Who’ve Tested Positive Or Died Due To COVID-19 Complications [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]

Public Figures & Celebs Who've Tested Positive Or Died Due To COVID-19 Complications [UPDATED SEPTEMBER 19]

[caption id="attachment_3252994" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Rick Friedman / Getty[/caption] COVID-19, the novel coronavirus has affected the lives of millions of citizens across the country and the globe. It's also impacting the lives of celebrities. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to be diagnosed with the coronavirus in March of 2020. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his family's health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks' news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the coronavirus, center Rudy Gobert and guard Donovan Mitchell. On Monday, March 16 - actor Idris Elba revealed that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus, days after NBA player Christian Wood had tested positive for COVID-19 and on Tuesday, four players of the Brooklyn Nets had confirmed positive tests - including Kevin Durant. Since then, Mitchell, Wood, and Gobert have all been cleared of COVID-19. On March 24, Slim Thug shocked the Houston community and hip-hop world at large when he revealed he tested positive for coronavirus. Two days later, Scarface revealed his diagnosis. On March 27, ESPN announcer Doris Burke revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 and was recovering. In the months (and now years) that have followed, a number of individuals from both the celebrity, sports and political spectrum have tested positive with the virus from former President Donald Trump to Herman Cain, Michael Strahan, Nick Cannon and more. Here is the official list of celebs that currently have been diagnosed with coronavirus. RELATED: Financial Help for Renters During The Coronavirus RELATED: Coronavirus: Latest Info & Updates

 

The Latest:

Kelly Price Reportedly Missing In Georgia Following COVID-19 Battle  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close