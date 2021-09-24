Black Female Officers In DC File Class-Action Lawsuit On MPDC For Race & Sex-Based Discrimination

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Black women face hardships on levels that some of us will never be able to comprehend, and unfortunately that often includes harassment in the workplace.

Surprisingly enough, the strong Black females of the DC Police Department understand that notion more than expected after filing a class action lawsuit against MPDC, citing racial and sexual discrimination that created a hostile workplace and led to a culture of intimidation.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

CNN reports the suit was filed on Wednesday on behalf of 10 women both past and present that’ve served under the Metropolitan Police Department. Adding strength to their argument, each of them have made rank within the department, from one that was honored as police officer of the year, another that currently serves as assistant police chief and nine in total that have at least 15 years of experience.

More on the lawsuit specs, via CNN:

“The women are seeking $100 million in compensatory damages and request a special master to be appointed to overhaul the department’s personnel practices and the Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) division, which handles internal complaints about unfair or discriminatory treatment.

According to the lawsuit, each plaintiff complained “multiple times about unfair treatment on the basis of race and gender” either to the department’s EEO officials or to their managers “to no avail.” The bullying and harassment of Black women officers has been so extreme that it has adversely affected their mental and physical health, leaving some of them no other option but to leave the department to protect themselves, the lawsuit says.”

Plaintiff Tabatha Knight made it clear what they’re fighting for, saying during a recent press conference, “We were labeled as troublemakers, angry Black women, and I’m here to say that we are not angry black women,” following up by adding, “We are tired women and no one should have to endure what we did.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

Some of what they had to endure include reports of a white officer pulling his penis out and urinated into a bottle while riding in a police vehicle with a female officer, or one male official that boldly embraced a woman officer by “forcibly putting his tongue in her mouth.” The women in the suit say behavior like this was often brushed off and could put them at odds with the entire department by speaking up.

While many officials are keeping quite as the lawsuit makes it way through certain channels, MPD communications director Dustin Sternbeck says, “while we cannot discuss the specific allegations due to pending litigation, the Metropolitan Police Department is committed to treating all members fairly and equitably throughout our organization. We take these allegations seriously and we will be reviewing them thoroughly and responding accordingly.”

Please pray for our Black women on the force in D.C.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting 23 photos Launch gallery 23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting 1. Source:Getty 1 of 23 2. Source:Getty 2 of 23 3. Source:Getty 3 of 23 4. Source:Getty 4 of 23 5. Source:Getty 5 of 23 6. Source:Getty 6 of 23 7. Source:Getty 7 of 23 8. Source:Getty 8 of 23 9. Source:Getty 9 of 23 10. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty 10 of 23 11. People Gather In The Hague To Rally Against Racism Source:Getty 11 of 23 12. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty 12 of 23 13. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty 13 of 23 14. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty 14 of 23 15. George Floyd Protest In Barcelona Source:Getty 15 of 23 16. June 2nd Republic Day Celebrations In Italy Source:Getty 16 of 23 17. Demonstration For George Floyd In Sydney Source:Getty 17 of 23 18. Demonstration For George Floyd In Sydney Source:Getty 18 of 23 19. Demonstration For George Floyd In Sydney Source:Getty 19 of 23 20. ISRAEL-US-POLITICS-RACE-UNREST Source:Getty 20 of 23 21. Source:Getty 21 of 23 22. Solidarity Protest Against Anti-black Violence In The US And EU, In Amsterdam Source:Getty 22 of 23 23. Solidarity Protest Against Anti-black Violence In The US And EU, In Amsterdam Source:Getty 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading 23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting 23 Powerful Photos Of Black Women Protesting [caption id="attachment_3149532" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: NurPhoto / Getty[/caption] We strapped up our boots, pulled back our hair and tied a scarf around our faces as we mobilized to the streets to protest for our Black brother #GeorgeFloyd. Black women are always on the front lines of every major movement and this one is no different. The death of #GeorgeFloyd has sparked outrage around the nation and every race of people have taken to the streets to demand justice in the face of systematic oppression and inequality. Don't Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too! The protests evolved into a #BlackLivesMatter rally cry, spawning larger gatherings, riots and looting to raise awareness around the issues Black people face simply being Black. Images of protestors being pelted with rubber bullets, pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed, pushed and beaten are reminiscent of the Civil Rights Movement. Black women are a fixture in the images, putting their bodies in danger for the cause. Chanting with the people and confronting oppressors — unmoved by their heavy gear of fear tactics. See these powerful images of Black women protesting.

Black Female Officers In DC File Class-Action Lawsuit On MPDC For Race & Sex-Based Discrimination was originally published on blackamericaweb.com