Momlinneal Moment How to Get your Children to Clean Up!

This is what I am going through right now, my sons don’t want to do their part in cleaning up the house. At least the minute I ask them to clean up they straight get an attitude. However I have found some ways to get them engaged when I instruct them clean up.
A couple of these I came up with only own, and some others I gathered from nbcnews.com
- Show them how it is done
- Ass a soundtrack to their chore
- Make it fun, add a timer and race them to beat the clock
- Make it family affair
- Make there chores into how they make their money
What are some ways you get your kids to clean up around the house?