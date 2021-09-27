The Dope Dixon
HomeThe Dope Dixon

Momlinneal Moment How to Get your Children to Clean Up!

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

This is what I am going through right now, my sons don’t want to do their part in cleaning up the house. At least the minute I ask them to clean up they straight get an attitude. However I have found some ways to get them engaged when I instruct them clean up.

A couple of these I came up with only own, and some others I gathered from nbcnews.com

  1. Show them  how it is done
  2. Ass a soundtrack to their chore
  3. Make it fun, add a timer and race them to beat the clock
  4. Make it family affair
  5. Make there chores into how they make their money

What are some ways you get your kids to clean up around the house?

Yung Miami And Taraji P. Henson Were Wore The Same Dress To The Moschino Show For NYFW
5 photos
Happy 40th Birthday, Serena Williams! The Tennis Star’s Fearless Fits On And Off The Court [Gallery]
10 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close