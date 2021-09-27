Momlinneal Moment How to Get your Children to Clean Up!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

This is what I am going through right now, my sons don’t want to do their part in cleaning up the house. At least the minute I ask them to clean up they straight get an attitude. However I have found some ways to get them engaged when I instruct them clean up.

A couple of these I came up with only own, and some others I gathered from nbcnews.com

Show them how it is done Ass a soundtrack to their chore Make it fun, add a timer and race them to beat the clock Make it family affair Make there chores into how they make their money

What are some ways you get your kids to clean up around the house?