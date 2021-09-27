Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security Didn’t Believe He Worked There

Angel Onuoha an associate product manager at Google was allegedly stopped by a security guard after someone at the mega tech company reported him. Two security guards took his ID badge then held him for 30 minutes while they verified his employment. They eventually escorted him off of Google’s campus.
Onuoha was riding his bike around campus when the incident took place. He took to Twitter to express his frustrations with the incident. His tweets went viral which sparked further questions from his Twitter followers.
MORE: Google Launches Tech Exchange To Increase Racial Representation In Tech
After Forbes ran his story, a Google spokesperson told the publication that the company takes Onuoha’s concerns very seriously and has contacted him about the incident.
Google also told Forbes, “Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace and that we create a stronger sense of belonging for all employees.”
Onuoha, who works at Google’s Mountain View, California office is one of many black employees at google who claim they have faced discrimination.
In September, Leslie Miley an engineering manager at Google’s San Francisco offices was physically stopped by a google employee who demanded to see Miley’s badge. But Miley told USA today that this was a reoccurring theme, so much so he gave it a name, bias in badging. The term is used to explain how some tech companies use ID badges as a way to discriminate against people of color.
“Bias in badging, sends a message to people of color that you don’t belong here in an industry mostly staffed by white people and men,” said Miley.
Since their existence, tech companies have been majority white and majority male. In 2018, google employed 1,793 black people, 2.6% of its U.S. workforce. According to data from the U.S. government, Black people make up just 3% of all jobs in the top 75 tech firms in Silicon Valley as opposed to 24% of jobs in non-tech firms. For black women, the numbers are even more discouraging. 741 black women work at Google, which is 1% of their U.S. workforce.
Goggle has pledged to try to fix its diversity issues. Since 2018 they’ve poured millions of dollars into diversity initiatives, but will it help? Understanding people of color starts with having them at the table.
How can you truly understand people of color if you are in a room with no people of color? This question may never get the answer we deserve.
SEE ALSO:
Google Unveils New Initiative Designed To Combat Food Insecurity
Google Donates $2.35 Million To Black-Owned Tech Companies In Atlanta
Google Donates $3 Million To Support NAACP’s STEAM Education Program
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
50 Books Every Black Teen Should Read
1. “Assata: An Autobiography” by Assata Shakur1 of 49
2. “Song of Solomon” by Toni Morrison2 of 49
3. “Visions for Black Men” by Na’im Akbar3 of 49
4. “The Coldest Winter Ever” by Sister Souljah4 of 49
5. “Dreams from My Father” by Barack Obama5 of 49
6. “Sag Harbor” by Colson Whitehead6 of 49
7. “Monster” by Walter Dean Myers7 of 49
8. “Things Fall Apart” by Chinua Achebe8 of 49
9. “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston9 of 49
10. “When Chickenheads Come Home To Roost” by Joan Morgan10 of 49
11. “The Autobiography of Malcolm X” as told to Alex Haley11 of 49
12. “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison12 of 49
13. “Interiors: A Black Woman’s Healing…in Progress” by Iyanla Vanzant13 of 49
14. “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison14 of 49
15. “The Color Purple” by Alice Walker15 of 49
16. “Blues People” by Amiri Baraka16 of 49
17. “Our Kind of People” by Lawrence Otis Graham17 of 49
18. “Picking Cotton” by Jennifer Thompson-Cannino18 of 49
19. “What is the What” by Dave Eggers19 of 49
20. “Feminist Theory: From Margin to Center” by bell hooks20 of 49
21. “Soledad Brother” by George Jackson21 of 49
22. “Makes Me Wanna Holler: A Young Black Man in America” by Nathan McCall22 of 49
23. “The Brief Wondrous Life of Oscar Wao” by Junot Diaz23 of 49
24. “Good To Great” by Jim Collins24 of 49
25. “Purple Cow” by Seth Godin25 of 49
26. “Down These Mean Streets” by Piri Thomas26 of 49
27. “Flyy Girl” by Omar Tyree27 of 49
28. “Summer Of My German Soldier” by Bette Greene28 of 49
29. “A Raisin in the Sun” by Lorraine Hansberry29 of 49
30. “A People’s History of the United States” by Howard Zinn30 of 49
31. “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings” by Maya Angelou31 of 49
32. “Miles: The Autobiography” by Miles Davis32 of 49
33. “Invisible Life” by E. Lynn Harris33 of 49
34. “Kaffir Boy” by Mark Mathabane34 of 49
35. “Kindred” by Octavia Butler35 of 49
36. “Letter to My Daughter” by Maya Angelou36 of 49
37. “Manchild in the Promised Land” by Claude Brown37 of 49
38. “Mis-Education of the Negro” by Carter G. Woodsen38 of 49
39. “If Beale Street Could Talk” by James Baldwin39 of 49
40. “Nile Valley Contributions To Civilization” by Tony Browder40 of 49
41. “I Am Not Sidney Poitier” by Percival Everett41 of 49
42. “Outliers” by Malcolm Gladwell42 of 49
43. “Rich Dad, Poor Dad” by Robert Kiyosaki43 of 49
44. “Roots” by Alex Haley44 of 49
45. “Sula” by Toni Morrison45 of 49
46. “The Alchemist” by Paulo Coelho46 of 49
47. “Who Am I Without Him?” by Sharon Flake47 of 49
48. “Twelve Years a Slave” by Solomon Northup48 of 49
49. “Your Blues Ain’t Like Mine” by Bebe Moore Campbell49 of 49
Black Google Employee Kicked Off Campus After Security Didn’t Believe He Worked There was originally published on newsone.com