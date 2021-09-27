LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Eye On The Community with Sean Anthony: Today I interviewed PrimaryOne Health Chief Executive Officer, Charleta B. Tavares to discuss the Healthcare Justice Awards: The 7th annual Healthcare Justice Awards will be held both in person and virtually on Thursday November 4th at the University Marriott Hotel, located at 3100 Olentangy River Rd. We also talked about a new scholarship PrimaryOne Health has created.

CEO of PrimaryOne Health Charleta Tavares on Healthcare Justice Awards and new scholarship

