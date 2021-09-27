CLOSE
According to NBC4i, The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center has announced the hospital will be reducing patients’ visitors due to COVID-19.
Starting Tuesday, patients at the OSU Wexner Medical Center will only be allowed two named visitors during their hospital stay.
Visitation will be permitted between 8 a.m. – 7 p.m., seven days a week. Due to ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the following rules apply:
- Hospital patients can have two named visitors for the duration of the hospital stay. No changes are permitted.
- No visitors under age 18.
For the full NBC4 story click here
OSU Wexner Medical Center reducing visitations due to coronavirus was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com
