Cleveland Indians Last Day as the Indians

Yesterday was the last day the Cleveland Indians would pay as the Indians in Cleveland. Fans were skeptical about the new name selection and at first not too happy with it. However with the smoke being blown over, we love our MLB team no matter what.

The Cleveland Guardians will take the field in the next season, and the Indians name will be done with although our love for the tribe will not change.

There is symbolism in the name The Cleveland Guardians, according to the beaconjournal.com in the early 1930s, the Guardians of Traffic on the Lorain-Carnegie Bridge, were carved by an italian immigrant. The 43-foot art-deco figures, are apart of the Hope Memorial Bridge.

This is where the Cleveland Guardians get their name.

Are you ready for the Cleveland Guardians?