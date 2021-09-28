Rick Ross Agrees too Pay Brianna Singleton $11k in Child Support Monthly

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

This is a win for both parties, as Rick Ross who has an income of $585k a month has agreed to pay his mother of 3, Brianna Singleton, $11k a month.

According to theshaderoom, the model was only bringing in $142 a month. Now shell have some help to take care of her kids, who will be receiving $3.6k a month. For a man like Rick Ross thats not a lot of money to hand out to his children mother. He has also agreed to pay her attorney fees, thats worth $25k.

Well it must be nice to make to have money to just throw around!