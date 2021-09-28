Boosie BadAzz Movie My Struggle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Im a fan of rapper Boosie BadAzz not only is he entertaining but when I met him he was cool as F***. Anyway his new movie is out and its titled “My Struggle” a look into the upbringing of the Wipe Me Down rapper himself. From his youth to how he became the man he is today.

If you’ve caught him on IG or in concert he’s full of energy and life. He’s definitely entertaining and not afraid to say what he says on how he feels. You have to respect people like that because so many are ready to bandwagon and ride any wave. But this guy is his own man.

So check out his movie “My Struggle”

https://boosiemovie.com

I can’t believe IG has once again blocked his IG account forcing him to use Twitter to pop off. He’s claiming because he called Drake that his IG account was taken away. No idea why Mark Zuckerberg wants to keep messing with him. Let that man live

What are your thoughts if you have seen the film?