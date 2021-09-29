Weather for this Upcoming Fall Season

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

So usually we can expect for it to be a tad bit cold outside as October is approaching but right now thee warm weather seems to be lingering around. I mean no one is complaining but hopefully this longer warm weather doesn’t land us a long winter season.

According to nbc4i.com we have more sunny days coming our way

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 52

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 76

Friday: Mostly sunny, mild, high 75

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 77

Sunday: Clouds & showers, high 74

Sunshine and seasonal weather is on the way for the rest of the week and start of the weekend.

Thanks to high pressure taking charge, we’re clearing out the clouds and keeping around a calm wind. Without clouds overnight to act like a blanket and keep in heat from the day before, temps are falling to either side of 50 degrees, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Enjoy your Hump Day!