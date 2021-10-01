Win a Gift Card for National Seafood Month

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

It’s National Seafood Month! Listen for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Bonefish Grill!

Fall is here and that means pumpkin and apple everything! Bonefish Grill is celebrating the season by incorporating these long-awaited flavors into a cocktail, dessert, and entrée.

Beginning September 21, guests can discover seasonal favorites like Grilled Swordfish & Pumpkin Ravioli, featuring wood-grilled Swordfish topped with crispy onions, crumbled feta and a hint of butter, served with pumpkin ravioli and seasonal vegetable.

Pair it perfectly with a Fresh Apple Martini made with fresh apples infused for three days in vodka, finished with a touch of honey & cinnamon sprinkle.

Available for dine-in service and carryout, guests can easily order these summer dishes online by clicking here:https://order.bonefishgrill.com/.

