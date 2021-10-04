Urban One Celebrates 42 Years Of Serving The Black Community

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

On Saturday (October 2), WOL News Talk 1450 in Washington D.C. celebrated its 41st anniversary – a moment which showcased the perseverance and tenacity of its founder, Urban One maven Cathy Hughes.

The radio station, which serves the D.C. area with today’s news, politics and community events, was the first station in the Urban One family. Currently, the company has stations that stretch from D.C. to Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Philadelphia, Raleigh and Richmond.

In a post on her official Facebook account Monday (October 4), Hughes wrote, “Thank you GOD for 42 years of blessings and we pray for 42 more. This was then and this is now! Happy anniversary WOL News Talk 1450!”

Founded on October 2, Urban One was the brainchild of Hughes by taking the power of radio and focusing it squarely on the Black community in heavily Black populated cities across the country. Soon the reach of Urban One would expand into a television network (TVOne) and land a partnership with Reach Media bringing talent such as Rickey Smiley and others to even more airwaves nationwide.

Considered by many to be the largest distributor of urban content in the country, Urban One has found a footprint in Black America, from radio to television and more, providing programming geared to listening to and amplifying the voices of the people. In 2019, the company launched Urban One Honors, a celebration of Black excellence, history makers, change creators and more with honorees including Jamie Foxx, Jermaine Dupri, Missy Elliott and more.

Last year, Hughes was recognized by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate for her work in broadcasting and service to the Black community.

“Cathy Hughes has left an indelible mark on the State of Maryland and inspired millions of listeners across the country,” Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) wrote. “This titan of the airwaves began her extraordinary career in Omaha, NE, where she worked for a local radio station, KOWH. But it was when she moved to Washington, DC, in 1971 to pursue a job at the Howard University School of Communications that her career took off. While working at Howard, she got involved in the university’s radio program as a station manager. In her first year on the job, she increased the station’s revenue twelvefold.”

The statement continued, “Cathy Hughes has always aimed high, and when she learned that the local D.C. radio station WOL was up for sale, she seized the opportunity. After being denied a loan 32 times, she finally received the bank financing she needed. So she purchased WOL, founded her own media company, Radio One, and quickly soared to new heights. Cathy Hughes revolutionized radio by rebuilding WOL from the ground up, literally, and brought on grassroots volunteers from the neighborhood to develop her station’s headquarters on H Street and 4th Northeast, just a short walk from the U.S. Capitol. Her innovative broadcasts captured the attention of the African-American community and attracted a wide audience of devoted listeners.”

SEE ALSO:

‘Titan Of The Airwaves’: Cathy Hughes Honored By Senate Leaders For Achievements In Media

Recap: The ‘Urban One Honors’ 2021 Was A Night Of Celebrating Life, Love And Women Leading Change [VIDEOS]

The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors 30 photos Launch gallery The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors 1. Lil Kim Source:Getty 1 of 30 2. Lil Kim Source:Getty 2 of 30 3. Tai Beauchamp Source:Getty 3 of 30 4. Tai Beauchamp Source:Getty 4 of 30 5. Ray J Source:Getty 5 of 30 6. Wale Source:Getty 6 of 30 7. Neyo Source:Getty 7 of 30 8. Neyo Source:Getty 8 of 30 9. Mona Scott-Young Source:Getty 9 of 30 10. Algebra Source:Getty 10 of 30 11. Sylvia Rhone Source:Getty 11 of 30 12. Sylvia Rhone Source:Getty 12 of 30 13. Al Sharpton Source:Getty 13 of 30 14. Chante Moore Source:Getty 14 of 30 15. Chris Tucker Source:Getty 15 of 30 16. Billy Porter Source:Getty 16 of 30 17. Billy Porter Source:Urban One Inc. 17 of 30 18. Miss J. Alexander Source:Getty 18 of 30 19. DaBrat Source:Getty 19 of 30 20. Corinne Foxx Source:Getty 20 of 30 21. Ryan Jamaal Swain Source:Getty 21 of 30 22. Shirlene 'Ms. Juicy' Pearson Source:Urban One Inc. 22 of 30 23. Yo-Yo Source:Urban One Inc. 23 of 30 24. Source:Urban One Inc. 24 of 30 25. Brandy Source:Urban One Inc. 25 of 30 26. Egypt Source:Urban One Inc. 26 of 30 27. Cathy Hughes, Chris Tucker and Guest Source:iOne Digital 27 of 30 28. Source:Urban One Inc. 28 of 30 29. Bobby V Source:Urban One Inc. 29 of 30 30. Jamie & Corrine Fox Source:Urban One Inc. 30 of 30 Skip ad Continue reading The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed The Urban One Honors [caption id="attachment_3070379" align="alignleft" width="897"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] For our second annual Urban One Honors, amazing African-Americans from Hollywood, media, politics, and beyond came out to honor one another. The event that aired on TV One on Jan 20 and took place on Dec. 6, not only honored the 40-year history of Radio One, the radio division of Urban One, and its founder Cathy Hughes, but the likes of Missy Elliot, Jamie Foxx, “Pose” actor Ryan Jamaal Swain, Chance the Rapper and music executive Sylvia Rhone. “African Americans have had a tremendous impact on society and culture, a fact that we’re excited to celebrate with the telecast of the annual Urban One Honors on TV One,” said General Manager at TV One, Michelle Rice. “As we honor the 40th-anniversary milestone of Radio One, Ms. Hughes’ outstanding contributions as a media pioneer, and the impact of the honorees, we’re proud to continue the network’s mission to represent the richness of the black experience.” “Our team at Radio One DC is profoundly humbled to be a part of this historic presentation of Urban One Honors,” said Jeff Wilson, Senior Vice President at Radio One. “It’s not only a celebration of 40 years of broadcast history but also a tribute to some of the most luminary figures in our American culture.” Most importantly, our faves didn’t come to play on the red carpet either! Take a look:

Urban One Celebrates 42 Years Of Serving The Black Community was originally published on blackamericaweb.com