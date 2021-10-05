Shaquille O’Neal Hits the Stage With Snoop to Raise Money

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Shoutout to the big guy Shaq who did hop on the stage with Snoop Dogg and did an performance that was never seen before.

This was the first time the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation held their first-ever “‘The Event’ Presented by Pepsi Stronger Together” in Vegas. With host Jimmy Kimmel and other artist like Justin Bieber, Kelly Clarkson and Snoop were among the performers to grab the mic.

It was during Snoop’s set, Shaq jumped on stage to perform “Nuthin’ But A G Thang” … and as you can expect the crowd went wild.

This event raised $2.7 million to benefit The Boys and Girls Club and Communities in Schools throughout Las Vegas and Atlanta.

Good Work Shaq!