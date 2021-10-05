Holiday Shopping Kicks off with Amazon Black Friday Deals

The Dope Dixon
Its not even the end of Halloween season and already Amazon wants to get  heads up on Black Friday Shopping. Yes the holiday shopping season is here.

The retail giant is ahead of the “Black Friday” sales that can be found on the website. You can even ask your Alexa simply, “Alexa, what are my deals?”

Theres a cool feature for Amazon users who an send gifts to someone without even knowing the persons address. you just need their number or email address.

Once you make a purchase, the person will be contacted either by email or phone number, and they will have the option to accept the gift or receive an Amazon gift card instead.

Are you ready for Holiday Shopping?

