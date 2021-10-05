Diva’s Daily Dirt: Summer Walker Drops Album Teaser

Summer Walker Drops Album Teaser
Did you miss Summer Walker’s teaser video featuring JT from The City Girls? You may have missed it because sis was planning to roll out her album promo the exact day that Facebook, IG and WhatsApp crashed! Ugh! Luckily enough, we’ve got it for you right here:
Summer Walker’s sophomore album Still Over It Drops 11/5 and we hear there’s a feature from JT and a list of your other favorites too!
Summer Walker’s Debut LP ‘Over It’ Has R&B Twitter Deep In The Emo Feels
We been waiting for Summer to bless us! Relatable and real asf!! pic.twitter.com/RXAOHtmp8W— Ahsika ( A-si-ka) (@ahsikaboasman) October 4, 2019
Already started the unnecessary, uncalled for, argument with my man. I’m READY. pic.twitter.com/VvFN0hYOoR— Audrey F. ✨ (@__audreyfl) October 3, 2019
Summer Walker in the studio adding features by Bryson tiller, Usher, 6lack, Partynextdoor, Drake, Boogie, and Jhene Aiko to make this fire ass album😭#OVERIT pic.twitter.com/AUc4LhHp1w— Peter Morgan (@PMorgan112) October 4, 2019
WHY SUMMER & JHENE SNAP ON I’LL KILL YOU!!?!??! #OverIt pic.twitter.com/kxjVIu2Qxu— John Julio🧪™️ (@JohnTarantinooo) October 4, 2019
Summer Walker & Jhene sultry voices really got me thinking will my ass act like this when I get a bae #OVERIT pic.twitter.com/XMcO2v1HFw— MelanatedMermaid🧜🏾♀️ (@purple_byobow) October 4, 2019
When Summer Walker and Jhene Aiko said “If them bitches 'round you, better be blood— Nicole Perez (@nicole_perez1) October 4, 2019
If it ain't me or your mama, shouldn't be showin' you no love” I FELT THAT #OVERIT
see what u got these women on?? 🥴😂@IAMSUMMERWALKER #OverIt pic.twitter.com/c9EyJbvG2M— simp daddy💸 (@GOTABIGEGO17) October 4, 2019
I don’t really listen to RnB much, but @IAMSUMMERWALKER has a bomb ass album!!!! #OverIt— Nola Darling Jr. (@Tanajahraps) October 4, 2019
Too much patron will have you calling his phone 🥺 #OVERIT #SummerWalker @IAMSUMMERWALKER pic.twitter.com/p5NRMIH4w5— IM HER💎 (@TheRealTRose) October 4, 2019
When the “you make me wanna” sample hits then you hear usher’s voice as a feature.. #OVERIT #SummerWalker pic.twitter.com/LMaUJ0KKM3— mela•Nino Brown ✨🇭🇹 (@darahisabel) October 4, 2019
Summer Walker's fans #OVERIT pic.twitter.com/o0gSzFn6zH— A/N (@AndreNicolasN) October 4, 2019
