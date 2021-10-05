Tyler, The Creator (Quickly!) Talks About The First Album He Ever Purchased

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Things can get very fast-paced on the red carpet at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and Incognito found that out by way of Tyler, The Creator after he tried getting a quick interview in before the show starts.

Although he was running at full speed, the Call Me If You Get Lost rapper found a few seconds in his schedule to turn around and answer our burning question of the night: what’s the first album you ever purchased? Being that it is Tyler we’re talking about, it was quite obvious that his answer would be unexpected. Although he couldn’t remember if his first music purchase was Black Eyed Peas, Mya, Destiny’s Child or Usher, we definitely give the man props for having a diverse taste in music.

Do your best to catch Tyler, The Creator’s very brief chat with Incognito on Posted On The Corner below:

