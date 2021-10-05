Posted On The Corner At The BET Hip-Hop Awards: 85 South

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Incognito is posted up at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, and the fellas of 85 South took a moment to catch us up on their excitement to be hosting once again.

As we all gear up for the inaugural Hip-Hop History Month in November, Incognito felt it was only right to ask everyone to share the first rap album they ever bought. For an added question geared specifically to the comedic genius of 85 South, he also got them to reveal their favorite hosts from past ceremonies — comedians always make for the best ones!

Watch 85 South chopping it up with Incognito at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards for Posted On The Corner below:

