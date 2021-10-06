Rihanna Plans To Open Savage X Fenty Stores In 2022

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Great news Savage X Fenty lovers! Now, you’ll no longer have to only purchase your sexy lingerie pieces online as it’s just been announced that Rihanna has plans to bring her popular line to brick-and-mortar retail stores sometime next year!

The buzz was confirmed late last month in an article in Bloomberg with Savage X Fenty’s co-president and chief merchandising and design officer, Christiane Pendarvis, delivering the good news. “Retail is an important part of our growth strategy. You’ll absolutely see some stores in 2022,” said Pendarvis. “Because fit and comfort are so important, there are just customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

According to Bloomberg, the new Savage X Fenty locations “will be our own physical stores,” Pendarvis said, instead of being a store-within-a-store format that other brands have adopted. She continued, “Initially they all will be in the U.S., but we’re absolutely having conversations around what does that expansion potentially look like in the EU [European Union].”

Savage X Fenty gained popularity when it became one of the first size-inclusive lingerie brands to hit the market, featuring models of all backgrounds ranging in sizes from XS to 4XL, with the goal of providing products to customers who are often overlooked by traditional brands. And now, with the expansion into retail stores, it looks like Savage X Fenty is on track to completely own the lingerie industry, similar to how Rih Rih is dominating in makeup and skincare with her Fenty Beauty line.

With Rihanna’s total domination in all things fashion and beauty, it looks like we’ll just have to wait for the new album a little while longer.

