Tina Turner Sells Portion Of Her Music Rights To BMG For $50 Million

Tina Turner, one of the core musicians that redefined rock music to become the undisputed Queen Of Rock ‘N’ Roll, has embarked on an illustrious career that she herself has recently decided to bring to an end.

After premiering a monumental farewell HBO documentary earlier this year, simply titled TINA, the rock goddess is sealing the deal on her career by selling a large portion of her music rights to publishing company BMG.

According to BBC, the luxury of owning the rights to Turner’s name, image and likeness for future projects didn’t come cheap as BMG reportedly shelled out a whopping “north of $50 million.” Through an official press statement, Tina confirmed approval of the deal herself by writing, “Like any artist, the protection of my life’s work, my musical inheritance, is something personal,” going on to add, “I am confident that with BMG and Warner Music my work is in professional and reliable hands.”

Here’s what BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch said in the same release in regards to acquiring musical gold:

“Tina Turner’s musical journey has inspired hundreds of millions of people around the world and continues to reach new audiences.”

“We are honored to take on the job of managing Tina Turner’s musical and commercial interests. It is a responsibility we take seriously and will pursue diligently.”

"She is truly and simply, the best." Although BMG will have a share in the recording and publishing rights, her longtime label Warner Music will continue to distribute Turner's music. BMG is home to other iconic rock acts, including Mick Jagger, John Lennon, David Bowie and Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. With all her grand accolades, including but not limited to multiple GRAMMY awards and being the first Black artist to appear on the cover of Rolling Stone, let's just say the red carpet better be rolled out for the queen's arrival!

Reminisce on what is arguably Tina Turner’s most classic record below:

