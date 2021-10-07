Twitch Claims “Server Configuration Change” Allowed Hackers To Gain Access Private Information

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Following a massive hack, Twitch has released an update on the situation. Here is what you need to know.

It’s been a lousy month for technology. First, Facebook and its family of social media apps suffered a massive outage due to a mistake on their end. Now, Twitch has confirmed in a tweet that it was indeed the victim of a massive data breach which resulted in its source code and other private information leaking out. The Twitch spokesperson revealed a hacker gained access to the company’s servers due to a misconfiguration change.

“We can confirm a breach has taken place,” the tweet reads, “Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this. We will update the community as soon as additional information is available.”

The Verge reports that hackers leaked data that includes “source code for the company’s streaming service, an unreleased Steam competitor from Amazon Game Studios, and details of creator payouts.” The website also reports an anonymous poster on 4chan shared a 125GB torrent that they claimed contains Twitch’s entire comment history.

The hacker claims this was only “part one,” hinting that more could come. No login credentials, email accounts, or personal addresses of Twitch users were part of the initial leak. That information could eventually come later down the line if the hacker follows through with “part two.”

Twitch is still trying to determine the scope of the breach and has since put out an update informing users, “Out of an abundance of caution, we have reset all stream keys.” You can obtain a new key by heading here.

Twitch also states that depending on what broadcast software you use to stream, you may need to “manually update your software with this new key to start your next stream.”

Twitch Studio, Streamlabs, Xbox, PlayStation, and Twitch Mobile App users should not need to take any action for your new key to work.

and users should not need to take any action for your new key to work. OBS users who have connected their Twitch account should also not need to take any action. OBS users that have not connected their Twitch account to OBS will need to manually copy their stream key from their Twitch Dashboard and paste it into OBS.

users who have connected their Twitch account should also not need to take any action. OBS users that have not connected their Twitch account to OBS will need to manually copy their stream key from their Twitch Dashboard and paste it into OBS. For all others, please refer to specific setup instructions for your software of choice.

Twitch is still investigating the breach and says it’s “still in the process of understanding the impact in detail,” the company wrote.”

