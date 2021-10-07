The QuickSilva Show
Diva’s Daily Dirt: Ray J Files For Divorce Again

Ray J Files For Divorce Again

 

Earlier this week we reported that Ray J was currently in a Miami hospital recovering from pneumonia. HollywoodUnlocked reported he was there alone without his wife, Princess Love, or any of his family due to COVID-19 safety.

 

Despite his hospitalization, the singer, executive producer, actor and entrepreneur is pushing the proper paperwork through to get a divorce for the third time.

 

If you’ve been following this story, Princess Love first filed for divorce back in May of 2020. After quarantining together, the couple had a change of heart. Ray J then ended up later filing for divorce in September. This third jab at filing for divorce comes after the couple tried to make it work one last time. Wishing these two the best for themselves and their family.

[caption id="attachment_829532" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: Denise Truscello / Getty[/caption] Ray J and Princess Love’s marriage isn’t looking so good at the moment. The 38-year-old singer/reality star blocked his pregnant wife on Instagram after she publicly put him on blast for leaving her and the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas. In a since-deleted post, Princess shared a screenshot of her being denied access to her “husband’s” IG account with the caption saying Somebody tell Scooty boy he’s only hurting himself . This is so funny to me.” You already know the folks at The Shaderoom were all over it and caught it because nothing is ever truly deleted on the internet anymore. https://www.instagram.com/p/B5Ginufhq7A/ Love also hinted that her 3-year marriage to the RayCon Global owner could possibly be done when she responded to a follower’s comment saying, “My future husband would never,” and she replied, “Mine either, sis.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B5GmRpphANI/ If you need any further proof she might be over Ray J, a quick scroll through Love’s Instagram page you will notice it has been scrubbed clean of any existence of the “One Wish” singer. As you can imagine, Twitter users are also dragging Brandy’s brother for treating leaving his 8-month pregnant wife and daughter in Vegas. You can peep all the well deserved darts thrown his way in the gallery below. — Photo: Denise Truscello / Getty

 

Chris Brown Will Not Be Charged Due To Insufficient Evidence

 

Chris Brown is publicly responding to the most recent reports pertaining to the battery case against him that was just dropped due to lack of evidence.

 

The ‘No Guidance’ singer will not face any charges after an incident back in June led to the cops being called to his San Fernando Valley home. A woman had accused him of slapping her so hard that her weave came out.

 

Yes. Her weave yall!

 

But it looks like there was actually a whole lot of cap in her rap! The case has been dropped because she has no proof. Breezy posted an article to his IG STORY with the caption,

 

“I hope yall blow this up..s*** so stupid.. ready to cancel a n***a but when u find out it’s [cap] I don’t hear nothing being said!! Lame a***es”

 

