Win a Chance to Be the Opening Act at Boo Bash!

Want a chance to perform in front of the livest crowd as the opening act at Boo Bash starring Lil Baby and friends Thursday October 28th at the Schottenstien Center? Just upload your original song below that you would perform for a chance!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Also On Power 107.5: