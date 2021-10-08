Nicki Minaj Gives Chic Glam On Set Of The RHOP Reunion Show

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

The power of manifestation through speech is powerful. A few months ago, Nicki Minaj joked on her Instagram page that she would be hosting The Real Housewives of Potomac’s reunion show on BravoTV. Andy Cohen caught wind of the post and let the award-winning rapper know he would gladly welcome her to sit beside him and host the drama-filled special.

Apparently calls were made and schedules were aligned because yesterday, the Whole Lotta Money rapper posted a series of photos of her and Andy Cohen on set of the reality TV show’s reunion stage.

In her Instagram post she wrote, “GUESS WHO BTCHS?!!!!! #Andiconda #RHOP REUNION COMING SOON ON @BRAVOTV @bravoandy #Moment4Life yall better binge watch this season Chile ”

Andy took to his Instagram page with the same image and a different caption. He wrote, “It’s the Reunion I could never get away with! At the end of ours, tonight @nickiminaj surprised the #RHOP and did her own thing! #AndyConda”

Nicki wore an all-black Dolce & Gabbana shorts and tuxedo jacket ensemble, adorned with pearls and diamonds. Her strawberry blonde hair was styled with very loose Hollywood-inspired curls.

While we aren’t sure how long Nicki’s appearance on the reunion show will be, one things for sure, she is sure to add top notch commentary and further fuel all the drama. This season’s Real Housewives of Potomac cast have made their rounds in the headlines. From body shaming to slut shaming, the women haven’t strayed from hurling skin-cutting insults to one another. This reunion show will have lots to discuss. I hope Nicki can handle all of the tea! What do you think? Will you be watching?

DON’T MISS…

Candiace Dillard’s Body Shaming Shade On ‘RHOP’ Is Cringe-Worthy

Drew Sidora Details How Nicki Minaj Body Shamed Her After An Audition On The Rapper’s Life

Mommy And Me: Nicki Minaj And ‘Papa Bear’ Wear Coordinating Sweatsuits In Adorable Instagram Photo

Nicki Minaj Gives Chic Glam On Set Of The RHOP Reunion Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Power 107.5: