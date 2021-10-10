23 Tips For Your Mental Health From The Woke Therapist

As we recover from the ramifications of a global pandemic and slowly assimilate to a “new normal” now more than ever, our mental health is a priority. That’s why for World Mental Health Awareness Day, I’m here to share some practical tips, tools, and resources to help you take care of yourself and prioritize your mental health so that you can live your very best life!

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Princess-India, “The Woke Therapist,” is a Licensed Professional Counselor, Best Selling Author, & Youtube Personality. She is the creator of Tarot Therapy® and aims to use her content & services to educate, heal, and inspire. She is also the owner of The Sanctuary Sister Circle (an online spiritual community) and Soul Culture Counseling & Healing Lounge, where she provides virtual therapy, coaching, & Tarot Therapy® sessions.

www.thewoketherapist.com

Instagram: @Thewoketherapist

Tiktok: @thewoketherapist

Twitter: @Woketherapist

Youtube: /thewoketherapist (Tarot Therapy by The Woke Therapist)

email: pi@thewoketherapist.com