Tyga Gets Physical with Ex and is Cooperating with Police

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

Things are not pretty for Tyga right now who is accused of placing his hands on his girlfriend and leaving her with a black eye.

The ex girlfriend of Tyga, Camaryn is denying that she appeared at Togas house, unannounced and under the influence, screaming at the top of her lungs.

Law enforcement say that Camaryn told them that Tyga put his hands on her once they were inside the home and she was trying to talk to him, and yelling persisted.

Tyga has not been arrested, but instead will go to LAPD Tuesday to tell his side of the story.

The two have been dating since early 2021.

Do you think Tyga is capable of this?