The fallout from the Jon Gruden emails continues (lock him up?), and while many of his former defenders have remained silent for the most part, Keyshawn Johnson took the time to remind everyone that he always felt that Gruden was a “fraud.”

Speaking on ESPN Radio’s Keyshawn, JWill & Max, the former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl Champion (a title he won with Gruden in 2003), Johnson didn’t have any hairs on his tongue when describing his former coach’s style and overall personality.

“He’s always been a fraud to me… From day one, he’s been a used car salesman and people bought it because he inherited a championship team built by Tony Dungy and Rich McKay, and he came in there with a little bit of different energy than we had with Tony,” Keyshawn stated. “It kind of kicked us over the tope to get our world championship, which i’m grateful for. But at the same time I saw through who he was through that journey of getting the championship.”

Best believe Jon Gruden somewhere calling Keyshawn all kinds of names in the privacy in his own home.

According to TheGrio, Tony Dungey attempted to defend Gruden this past Sunday night (before the rest of Gruden’s emails leaked) saying “I think we accept his apology, move forward, and move on just like he did with this team.”

Gruden’s team stunk it up that Sunday by the way.

After Gruden’s homophobic and misogynistic emails hit the light though, Dungy reversed course as the Twitterverse pummeled him for defending Gruden’s blatant prejudice, and took to Twitter with a pair of tweets explaining his stance and condemning the new emails.

Since resigning as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders, Jon Gruden has disappeared from the limelight, but don’t be surprised if he makes a return to televised football at some point in the future either on FOX or OAN should they ever lock down an NFL TV deal. Just sayin.’

Keyshawn Johnson Calls Jon Gruden A “Fraud” & “Used Car Salesman” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

