Diva’s Daily Dirt: Da Baby Agrees That He’s The ‘2Pac of 2021’

Da Baby Agrees That He’s The ‘2Pac of 2021’

Fat Joe did an interview on Rap City 2021 and the clip is making its rounds again! This time it looks like Da Baby approves.

The program originally aired right before the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards and during a game of Word Association, Big Tigger asked Fat Joe to give his ‘2021 equivalent’ to whatever artist name that came up. When 2Pac’s name came up, Fat Joe admitted it was a tough one, but inevitably said ‘Da Baby.’

What do you think about Da Baby being the ‘2021 2Pac?’

Coachella No Longer Requiring Vaccines

Coachella is switching up their requirements for attendees! It looks like the people who run the festival, AEG Presents, have been practicing certain safety protocols over the past few months that have really helped prevent the spread of the virus.

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently … we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella.”

A few months back the music festival announced its requirements for proof of full vaccination from concertgoers and event staff. Now it looks like Coachella has had a change of heart. The official IG for the music festival announced it will also accept recent negative COVID test from attendees as well. Find out more on https://coachella.com/

The festival returns in 2022.

