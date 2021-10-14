LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Do you think Dave Chappelle took it too far on his new special? The ladies undress their thoughts, plus they get into a new anti-stealthing bill that passed in California. What is stealthing exactly? Also, Oprah reveals she only has three close friends and find out how an influencer made a quick $30K on Instagram.

How soon is too soon to know someone is “the one”? Find out what the duo has to say in the Final Question To Undress.

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s: Episode 37 “No New Friends” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

