The Dope Dixon
HomeThe Dope Dixon

Airline Will No Longer Use Gender Specific Greeting

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Power 107.5
CLOSE

An airway in Britain will no longer use words like Ladies and Gentlemen on flights when they get passengers. This is pat of their push for using gender neutral terms. BritishAirways spoke out on their reasoning for this decision

“We celebrate diversity and inclusion, and we’re committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome when traveling with us,” the airline’s spokesperson stated. ⁠

Passengers can expect to be greeted normally except without the terms being specific, they will hear guests, people, travelers, and passengers. This is the BritishAirway to show inclusivity for all.

⁠Delta, Air Malta, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, United, are amongst the airlines pushing to make sure everyone is comfortable!

What are your thoughts?

Blacks For Trump: Notable African Americans Unwavering In Their Support Of All Things MAGA
9 photos

St. Jude 2021
Videos
Latest
Close