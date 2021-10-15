Airline Will No Longer Use Gender Specific Greeting

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

An airway in Britain will no longer use words like Ladies and Gentlemen on flights when they get passengers. This is pat of their push for using gender neutral terms. BritishAirways spoke out on their reasoning for this decision

“We celebrate diversity and inclusion, and we’re committed to ensuring that all our customers feel welcome when traveling with us,” the airline’s spokesperson stated. ⁠

Passengers can expect to be greeted normally except without the terms being specific, they will hear guests, people, travelers, and passengers. This is the BritishAirway to show inclusivity for all.

⁠Delta, Air Malta, American Airlines, Japan Airlines, United, are amongst the airlines pushing to make sure everyone is comfortable!

What are your thoughts?

