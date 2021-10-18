Just “Ye”: Kanye West Officially Got A Judge To Approve His Name Change Request

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Kanye West is a man of many monikers — ‘Yeezy,’ ‘Yeezus,’ ‘The Louis Vuitton Don’ and ‘Pablo’ are just some of his famous nicknames.

However, it appears the “Diamonds from Sierra Leone” emcee is looking to permanently settle on his short and simple aka ‘Ye,’ and a Los Angeles judge has officially given him the green light to go forth on the name change.

Also the title of his lukewarm eight studio album from 2018, Ye has been in the making since the GRAMMY-winning rapper first announced aspirations for an identity switch-up three years ago. He made things official back in August of this year when he filed in court to completely drop both Kanye and West from his name. While many assumed it was probably just a rumor, or a ploy to promote his highly-publicized new album, DONDA, it appears he was dead serious and it may go into effect in the very near future.

As TMZ made note of, one person that isn’t dropping the famous last name is his soon-to-be ex-wife (?) Kim Kardashian West, who many are assuming is keeping it for now to match the surnames of their children North West, Saint West, Psalm West and Chicago West.

One of the biggest things that confused many was that it was always believed that Ye was proud of his last name, particularly because he often referred to himself as ‘Mr. West’ and the surname was his lasting tribute to his mom, the late Dr. Donda West.

We’re sure there’s a method to his madness as per usual. Whether Kanye or Ye, it’s safe to say it’ll do little to change the hold he has on his loyal fanbase. In other news, check out his new haircut below that’s, well, interesting to say the least:

