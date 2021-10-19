According to NBC4i, the Columbus Division of Police will hold a gun buy-back event this Saturday in an effort to get guns off the city’s streets.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Fire Training Academy, 3639 Parsons Avenue.
Gift cards will be handed out in exchange for guns.
The department is accepting only semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and long guns and will not accept BB guns, starter pistols, swords, knives, or any other type of non-firearm weapon.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Columbus police holding gun buy back event was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com