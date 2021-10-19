The 614
Man guilty of Polaris mall shooting sentenced to up to 17 years in prison

Levon Sommerville Delaware County Jail Mugshot

Source: Delaware County Jail / Delaware County Jail

According to NBC4i, one of two suspects allegedly involved in a March 3 shootout at the Polaris Fashion Place was found guilty and sentenced Monday.

Levon Sommerville was found guilty of felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons while under disability during a bench trial. He was sentenced to between 13 and 17 years in prison.

Court documents state Sommerville and Anthony Truss Jr. exchanged gunfire inside the shopping plaza on March 3.

n addition to the prison sentence, Sommerville will be subject to three years of post-release control once he is released from prison.

