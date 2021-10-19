LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Power 107.5 CLOSE

According to NBC4i, one of two suspects allegedly involved in a March 3 shootout at the Polaris Fashion Place was found guilty and sentenced Monday.

Levon Sommerville was found guilty of felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons while under disability during a bench trial. He was sentenced to between 13 and 17 years in prison.

Court documents state Sommerville and Anthony Truss Jr. exchanged gunfire inside the shopping plaza on March 3.

n addition to the prison sentence, Sommerville will be subject to three years of post-release control once he is released from prison.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest:

Man guilty of Polaris mall shooting sentenced to up to 17 years in prison was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On Power 107.5: